UPDATE: Victim identified in suspected kidnapping turned homicide across Columbus, Russell County

Alabama
Posted: / Updated:

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor confirmed that the victim of a suspected kidnapping has died, after an early morning investigation began on July 27. Her name was Tameka Skinner.

Sheriff Taylor said his office had received a call in the early morning hours from the Columbus Police Department about a kidnapping and assault case.

Columbus Police had potentially located the car that was stolen in the case, according to Taylor, at an address in Russell County. Columbus detectives, along with RCSO deputies, saw a vehicle on the side of a dirt road while on the way to locate the vehicle.

When detectives and deputies ran the tag on the vehicle, which took was associated with the same location they had pinged the car from initially. Deputies and other law enforcement officers proceeded to chase the vehicle to Wetumpka, said Taylor.

Four suspects were taken into custody when the vehicle wrecked in Wetumpka:

  • Demetria Johnson, 30, of Columbus, Ga.
  • Javion Phillips, 33, of Sanford Road in Seale, Ala.
  • Sean Johnson, 40, of Columbus, Ga.
  • Joshua Tolbert, 30, of Columbus, Ga.

Tameka Skinner was identified as the victim of a homicide. All four suspects in the case have been charged with Capital Murder and Kidnapping, for her death. A male victim Pettaway was also assaulted in Columbus.

