USA Health confirms employee tests positive for COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — USA Health has confirmed one of their employees has tested positive for COVID-19.

The hospital released this statement:

“A USA Health employee has tested positive for COVID-19. USA Health continues to implement all state and national guidelines to ensure we protect our patients, providers and staff.” Gary Mans, associate vice president for Marketing & Communications, USA Health

News 5 has received several tips from concerned parents about what the hospital is doing to safeguard their children who were potentially exposed to the employee.

