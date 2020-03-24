USA Health confirms employee tests positive for COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — USA Health has confirmed one of their employees has tested positive for COVID-19.
The hospital released this statement:
“A USA Health employee has tested positive for COVID-19. USA Health continues to implement all state and national guidelines to ensure we protect our patients, providers and staff.”Gary Mans, associate vice president for Marketing & Communications, USA Health
News 5 has received several tips from concerned parents about what the hospital is doing to safeguard their children who were potentially exposed to the employee.
