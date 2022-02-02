USDA Invests $25.5 million to support local Businesses in rural Alabama

The flag of the state of Alabama blowing in the wind in front of a clear blue sky

ALABAMA (WRBL) – Millions of dollar are coming to Alabama for farmers and rural businesses.

According to officials with The United States Department of Agriculture, the USDA is investing $25.5 million to help rural businesses and farmers across Alabama through business expansion and technical assistance.

“For some time, rural America has been at the mercy of an extraction economy, where resources are taken from rural lands only to create jobs and economic opportunity in urban and suburban areas,” said USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack.

According to officials, the investment will save or create 672 jobs across rural Alabama.

Some the money is coming to Lee County, where the USDA is investing $5,924,075 in loan guarantees to Southern States Bank to help support a local tourism and hospitality business. Because of setbacks encountered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tourism industry suffered setbacks in Lee County. This investment will help to provide working capital to support the local tourism and hospitality industry, saving 19 jobs.

Funds are also going to Pike County, Lauderdale County, Escambia County, Fayette County, Blount County, Geneva County, and Talladega County