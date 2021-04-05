 

 

Vaccination efforts ramping up in Russell County

Alabama
Posted: / Updated:

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Starting April 5, 2021, vaccine qualifications have expanded to all Alabama residents 16 and older. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced the expanded eligibility last week.

Meanwhile, Russell County is ramping up vaccination efforts. Russell County EMA Director, Bob Franklin says on Friday, 13% of the county’s population has received at least one vaccine.

Franklin says that number will be much higher once demand increases. “It always a good thing if we can get more people vaccinated. It opens up the door for people who want the vaccine to come on in and get it. Our only hope act is that the amount of vaccines that is going to be available,” said Franklin.

If you’re a Russell County resident and you would like a vaccine, you can make an appointment with Jones Drug Store which is located inside of Renfroe’s Grocery, located at 3128 US 431 in Phenix City.

Vaccines are also available in Russell County at the Walmart Neighborhood Market, located at 3864 US 80 West, and the Walmart Supercenter, located at 3700 US 280.

All CVS and Walgreens pharmacies are also offering vaccines.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

76° / 48°
Fair
Fair 0% 76° 48°

Tuesday

81° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 81° 52°

Wednesday

83° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 83° 60°

Thursday

75° / 62°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 51% 75° 62°

Friday

77° / 63°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 48% 77° 63°

Saturday

74° / 59°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 57% 74° 59°

Sunday

77° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 77° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
73°

69°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
69°

64°

10 PM
Clear
1%
64°

60°

11 PM
Clear
1%
60°

58°

12 AM
Clear
1%
58°

56°

1 AM
Clear
1%
56°

54°

2 AM
Clear
1%
54°

53°

3 AM
Clear
3%
53°

51°

4 AM
Clear
4%
51°

50°

5 AM
Clear
4%
50°

50°

6 AM
Clear
5%
50°

49°

7 AM
Clear
5%
49°

49°

8 AM
Sunny
5%
49°

54°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
54°

62°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
62°

69°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
69°

73°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

76°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

77°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

78°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

79°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

80°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

79°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

79°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

Don't Miss