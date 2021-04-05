Vaccination efforts ramping up in Russell County

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Starting April 5, 2021, vaccine qualifications have expanded to all Alabama residents 16 and older. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced the expanded eligibility last week.

Meanwhile, Russell County is ramping up vaccination efforts. Russell County EMA Director, Bob Franklin says on Friday, 13% of the county’s population has received at least one vaccine.

Franklin says that number will be much higher once demand increases. “It always a good thing if we can get more people vaccinated. It opens up the door for people who want the vaccine to come on in and get it. Our only hope act is that the amount of vaccines that is going to be available,” said Franklin.

If you’re a Russell County resident and you would like a vaccine, you can make an appointment with Jones Drug Store which is located inside of Renfroe’s Grocery, located at 3128 US 431 in Phenix City.

Vaccines are also available in Russell County at the Walmart Neighborhood Market, located at 3864 US 80 West, and the Walmart Supercenter, located at 3700 US 280.

All CVS and Walgreens pharmacies are also offering vaccines.