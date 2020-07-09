Valley man in custody facing charges of sexually abusing a child

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Valley, Ala. man is in custody facing a charge of sexually abusing a child under 12, first degree rape, and incest with a minor.

Charles Lester Coker, 35 of Valley, was charged with the three crimes after an investigation by the Valley Police Department and was taken into custody on July 8. All three charges are felonies.

Coker was processed at the Valley Police Department, and is now being held at the Chambers County Detention Facility, pending bond.

Police say that due to the nature of the charge and the age of the victim, cse details will not be released at this time.