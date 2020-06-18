Valley Police have man in custody for sexual abuse of a child under 12

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – Valley Police have a man in custody for a charge of Sexual Abuse of a child under 12 following an investigation with help from the Child Advocacy Center.

Timothy Jackson Wood, 44 of Valley, was arrested on June 17 by Valley Police. He was processed at the Valley Police Department and taken to the Chambers County Detention Facility. He is being held there pending bond.

Police say o other details are available in the case due to the nature of hte charge and the age of hte victim.