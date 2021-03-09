Valley police identify victims of deadly shooting near River Road, Gaylor Street

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Valley Police Department identified two victims found dead around 8:30 p.m. on March 8 after responding to reports of multiple shots fired near River Road and Gaylor Street.

When they arrived on scene, Valley officers found Marcus Cortez Floyd, 43 of Valley, and Marcellous Antonio Floyd, 45 of Eufaula, dead, appearing to have been shot. At the scene, officers detained three men that ran from the area when they arrived, according to a release by the Valley Police Department.

Valley investigators were notified and when they arrived at the scene, police turned it over to them to begin their investigation. Four weapons and multiple shell casings were recovered, but the case is still under investigation. No arrests have been made, according to VPD.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Valley Police Department at 334-756-5200 or contact the Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP.