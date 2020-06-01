Valley Police investigating May 31 shooting on 24th Avenue

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – Valley Police say they are investigating an early morning shooting from May 31 that left two men from Gordon, Ala. in the hospital due to their injuries.

Police say that at around 3:50 a.m., Valley Police responded to a home on 24th Avenue after reports of two people being shot at that location. When officers arrived, they found Dennistris Campbell, 37, and Christopher Alexander Hart, 23, both with apparent gunshot wounds to their lower extremities.

Both men were taken to EAMC-Lanier by EAFDEMS with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say both Campbell and Hart were unable to identify the person who had shot them.

Officers interviewed several people at the scene who had geathered for a birthday party at the home. None of the witnesses interviewed said they saw the shooting or could identify the shooter.

Police say witnessed described the shooter as a black male from the Montgomery area driving a “box style” green Chevy Tahoe.

Detectives from the Valley Criminal Investigative Division were called to the scene and took over the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Valley Police Department at 334-756-5200 or the Valley Area Crime Stoppers at 334-756-8200.