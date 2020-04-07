Valley Police searching for missing local, Kameron King

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – Valley Police are searching for Kameron King, a missing teenager who was last seen April 5.

Kameron’s mother says she ran away from their home in Fairfax between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on April 5. She is described as 5’3″ with brown eyes and black hair, and weighing 120 pounds.

Valley Police say it is unknown which direction she left or what she was wearing.

Police ask that if anyone has information about Kameron’s location, call 334-756-5200 or the Valley Area Crime Stoppers at 334-756-8200.