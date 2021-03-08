Valley Walmart evacuated due to bomb threat

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Valley Walmart has been evacuated due to a bomb threat.

According to Valley Police Chief Tommy Weldon, police were contacted about the threat to the Walmart, located at 3501 20th Avenue, about about 4:00 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Weldon says a woman was entering the store when she was approached by a man in a white truck, who told her she should not go into the store because there was a bomb.

Valley Police, along with Opelika Police and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office have all responding to the store.

Currently, three canine units have been brought in to search the store and sniff out possible explosive devices.

Police are asking everyone to avoid the area until the scene has been cleared.

Stay with WRBL News on air and online for new details as they become available.