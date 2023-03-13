DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Saturday night vehicle fire has claimed the lives of two people.

Multiple agencies rushed to the 2500 block of Ross Clark Circle Saturday night to reports of an occupied vehicle that was on fire.

When they arrived, a car was found in the ditch where it rolled several times and was fully engulfed in fire.

The vehicle on fire was occupied and two people died in the vehicle that was on fire.

The bodies have been transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for identification and examination.

Rickey Stokes News is reporting that witnesses say that it appears a Dodge Charger rammed another vehicle and struck the passenger car.