Officials with the Mobile Police Department said an attempted traffic stop led to a chase, ending in a 19-year-old losing her life.

CORRECTION: Mobile Police canceled the chase before the deadly crash.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said an attempted traffic stop led to a police chase was called off as it reached a busy intersection, but the incident still ended in a wreck and one person killed.

According to Police, officers tried to stop a vehicle on University Boulevard near Old Shell Road for having no tag at about 2:50 a.m. Sunday. Police said the driver, Jh’Isaiah Franklin, 18, led police on a chase until the precinct sergeant canceled the chase as it neared Bear Fork Road.

Franklin continued driving northbound onto Highpoint Boulevard, which is in Prichard’s jurisdiction. Officers said that’s where Franklin lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree. When officers crossed over Bear Fork Road, they saw the vehicle overturned.

Franklin and a front passenger, Jaylin Alexander, 18, were both taken to a hospital. A back passenger, Charity Mills, 21, was ejected from the vehicle and taken to a hospital. Another rear passenger, Kailyn Draine, 19, was also ejected from the vehicle. Police said Draine later died from her injuries.

Franklin is facing charges of attempt to elude and homicide by vehicle, according to the Mobile jail log.