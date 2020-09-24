Vendor marketplace opening in Auburn Mall during the holidays, local vendors needed

Alabama

by: Yvonne Marshall

Posted: / Updated:

Auburn Mall | Courtesy of Hull Property Group

Auburn, Al. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, The Auburn Mall announced the new vendor marketplace for mall shoppers called The Maker and Merchant.

This will provide mall shoppers a unique shopping experience. It will be 3,000 square feet and is said to open in November.

The Maker and Merchant will be made up of 30 to 40 small businesses, makers and entrepreneurs. Instead of making them operate a storefront, the vendors will work together in the given space.

The given space for each vendor will range from large wall spaces to smaller tables. To complete the look and feel, The Maker and Merchant will have shelving, hanging fixtures and tables.

“We’ve seen an increasing demand for multi-vendor stores especially with so many local markets and vendor events cancelled this year. There are a growing number of small business owners looking to connect their products with customers and we are thrilled to be able to work with The Maker and Merchant to get this store up and running in time for the holiday season. With so much talent here in Auburn and in the surrounding areas, there is already a lot of buzz around this new store, which is exciting!”

Coles Doyle, Marketing Director for Hull Property Group

The Maker and Merchant is now accepting applications from local vendors of all types. A store map with more information can be found online.

To learn more and apply to be a part of the new store, vendors can visit www.themakerandmerchant.com or email info@themakerandmerchant.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

80° / 64°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 80° 64°

Thursday

79° / 71°
Showers, maybe a rumble of thunder
Showers, maybe a rumble of thunder 80% 79° 71°

Friday

84° / 66°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 50% 84° 66°

Saturday

85° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 85° 66°

Sunday

85° / 69°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 85° 69°

Monday

85° / 61°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 85° 61°

Tuesday

81° / 61°
Sunshine
Sunshine 20% 81° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
69°

68°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
68°

67°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
67°

66°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
66°

66°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
66°

66°

7 AM
Few Showers
30%
66°

66°

8 AM
Showers
40%
66°

68°

9 AM
Showers
40%
68°

69°

10 AM
Showers
50%
69°

73°

11 AM
Showers
60%
73°

74°

12 PM
Rain
70%
74°

75°

1 PM
Rain
70%
75°

76°

2 PM
Rain
80%
76°

76°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
76°

77°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
77°

76°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
76°

76°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
76°

75°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
75°

75°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
75°

74°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
74°

74°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
74°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories