Vendor marketplace opening in Auburn Mall during the holidays, local vendors needed

Auburn, Al. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, The Auburn Mall announced the new vendor marketplace for mall shoppers called The Maker and Merchant.

This will provide mall shoppers a unique shopping experience. It will be 3,000 square feet and is said to open in November.

The Maker and Merchant will be made up of 30 to 40 small businesses, makers and entrepreneurs. Instead of making them operate a storefront, the vendors will work together in the given space.

The given space for each vendor will range from large wall spaces to smaller tables. To complete the look and feel, The Maker and Merchant will have shelving, hanging fixtures and tables.

“We’ve seen an increasing demand for multi-vendor stores especially with so many local markets and vendor events cancelled this year. There are a growing number of small business owners looking to connect their products with customers and we are thrilled to be able to work with The Maker and Merchant to get this store up and running in time for the holiday season. With so much talent here in Auburn and in the surrounding areas, there is already a lot of buzz around this new store, which is exciting!” Coles Doyle, Marketing Director for Hull Property Group

The Maker and Merchant is now accepting applications from local vendors of all types. A store map with more information can be found online.

To learn more and apply to be a part of the new store, vendors can visit www.themakerandmerchant.com or email info@themakerandmerchant.com.