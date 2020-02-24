Vernon Madison, death row inmate convicted of killing Mobile police officer in 1985, dies in prison

Alabama

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A death row inmate convicted of killing a Mobile police officer in 1985 died in prison Monday.

The Alabama Department of Corrections said Vernon Madison, 69, from Mobile, passed away on Feb. 22 at Holman Correctional Facility. Madison’s cause of death is pending a full autopsy; however, no foul play is suspected.

Madison was convicted in the 1985 killing of Mobile police Officer Julius Schulte.

More information will be available upon the conclusion of the investigation into Madison’s death.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Remarkable Women

More Remarkable Women

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories