MOBILE, Ala. (WDHN) — An event that was supposed to be fun for 30 horse riders was abruptly interrupted by a hail of gunfire Saturday south of Dothan, just over the Florida state line. Now the only person who was hit, an Alabama veterinarian, speaks out about her experience.

Out of the hospital, with a bullet hole through her right calf, Susan Wells is still trying to make sense of it all.

“He was shooting at us, absolutely shooting at us,” said Wells.

Saturday, investigators say Ernest Jett pulled a mini Draco automatic pistol and started shooting at a group that had gathered for a hunting dog competition in Jackson County, Florida.

“We didn’t pay much attention to him coming across a field till he swings out a weapon and it was like what are you doing.”

She told everyone to run….And as she turned,,,a burning through her leg….

Friends pulled her into a horse trailer, all the while bullets zinging off the ground and the trailer.

“Saw him drop the empty clip out of the weapon put another one in and continue to shoot,” Wells said.

Through all of this, her thoughts on her horses and dogs tied outside, sure they had been wounded or worse.

They are all okay, and she says she will be too.

“How he only hit me in one place. I have no idea I mean, we are so blessed,” said Wells.