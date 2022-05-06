LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Law enforcement officials are eight days into the manhunt for an escaped Lauderdale County inmate and the corrections employee accused of helping him.

News 19 is learning more about the preparations inmate Casey White and former corrections officer Vicky White (no relation) made before the escape.

Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly told our partner NewsNation that Vicky White went to several banks and withdrew $90,000 in cash from the sale of her house on April 18.

Connolly added people who knew Vicky White said she was frugal and a saver, so it is possible she has a lot more cash than what she withdrew.

On Thursday, federal officials released photos of inmate Casey White’s tattoos – and possible alternate hairstyles for Vicky White. (Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals)

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton has scheduled a press conference about the case for 2 p.m. Friday.