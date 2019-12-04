Victim identified in deadly crash along Hwy 280 in Smiths Station

UPDATE 12/04/2019 5:30 pm: Lee County Coroner Bill Harris has identified the victim of a deadly crash that happened Wednesday morning at the intersection of Lee Road 298 and US Hwy 280 East in Smiths Station.

The victim has been identified as 78-year-old Sammy Parker of Phenix City.

According to Harris, at approximately 7:08 AM this morning the vehicle driven by Parker collided with a tractor-trailer truck at the intersection of Lee Road 298 and US Hwy 280 East.

Parker was rushed to Piedmont Columbus Regional emergency room where he died shortly after arrival from multiple blunt force injuries. Harris says it appears that Parker pulled out in front of the tractor-trailer.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating the accident.

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Troopers are on the scene of a deadly crash along Hwy 280 and Lee Road 298.

The crash happened Wednesday morning.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris is confirming one person has died at an emergency room due to their injuries.

Please avoid the area a drive safely as first responders remain on scene.