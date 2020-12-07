 

Victim identified in deadly road rage incident on Highway 75, suspect still at large

Alabama

by: Phil Pinarski

Posted: / Updated:

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating a suspect involved in a deadly road rage incident near Remlap First Baptist Church Wednesday evening.

One person was killed in the shooting and later identified as 22-year-old Dakota Nunley. A GoFundMe has been set up to pay for his funeral expenses.

The incident took place in the Palmerdale area, according to BCSO. Two white Dodge trucks and a gray or silver Toyota 4-Runner were involved. One of the trucks was driven by Nunley.

BCSO is searching for the driver of the 4-Runner. Authorities believe the suspect is a large man with a goatee. The vehicle is suspected to be a 2000 model vehicle.

If you have any information on the incident, contact BCSO at 205-625-4127.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

52° / 32°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 52° 32°

Tuesday

54° / 32°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 54° 32°

Wednesday

61° / 37°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 61° 37°

Thursday

67° / 39°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 67° 39°

Friday

68° / 50°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 68° 50°

Saturday

68° / 46°
Showers possible
Showers possible 50% 68° 46°

Sunday

61° / 39°
Morning showers
Morning showers 30% 61° 39°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

51°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

52°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

52°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
52°

50°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
50°

48°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

46°

6 PM
Clear
0%
46°

43°

7 PM
Clear
0%
43°

41°

8 PM
Clear
0%
41°

41°

9 PM
Clear
0%
41°

39°

10 PM
Clear
0%
39°

38°

11 PM
Clear
0%
38°

37°

12 AM
Clear
0%
37°

36°

1 AM
Clear
0%
36°

35°

2 AM
Clear
0%
35°

35°

3 AM
Clear
0%
35°

34°

4 AM
Clear
0%
34°

33°

5 AM
Clear
0%
33°

33°

6 AM
Clear
0%
33°

33°

7 AM
Clear
0%
33°

33°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
33°

36°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
36°

39°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
39°

43°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
43°

46°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
46°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories