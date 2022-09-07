MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Public Schools said Blount High School Head Football Coach Josh Harris is on administrative leave and under investigation. Harris did not coach last week against Robertsdale.

This news comes after a video circulating on social media allegedly shows Harris hitting a player. In the video, a person says, “that’s your problem, you don’t get your butt whooped at home.” After that, you can hear the thud of a hit and someone cry out.

The incident in the video appears to take place in a locker room with purple lockers.