Video of ‘Bama Monkey’ in Tuscaloosa goes viral

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Video of a monkey wearing a Crimson Tide shirt in Tuscaloosa is quickly making its way around social media.

On Tuesday night, video surfaced on Twitter of a monkey, possibly a capuchin, looking out the passenger-side window of a black Dodge Charger on McFarland Boulevard. DCH Regional Medical Center can be seen in the background.

The video was first shared by Charles Newman (@ClnewmanXCV), who said the video was taken by a friend as she and others were in a nearby car. It’s not clear when the video was taken.

“It’s like ‘Friends,'” one woman on the video, referring to one character from the hit TV show “Friends” owning a monkey in earlier seasons.

Things are getting a little bananas in Tuscaloosa.. pic.twitter.com/k5WioGAHJQ — Charles Newman (@ClnewmanXCV) August 25, 2020

At one point, the monkey is sitting close to the open window, causing people in the nearby car to think it is about to jump out. However, it has a leash tied around its waist to prevent it from getting out. The video ends with the car driving away.

Since being posted close to 6 p.m. Tuesday night, the video has been viewed over 121,000 times as of Wednesday morning.

It did not take long for people to notice the video. Even the Alabama Athletics Department joined in the fun.

“We need more Bama Monkey in our lives,” a tweet from their account read.

We need more Bama Monkey in our lives! #RollTide https://t.co/MrpMtNM4kS — Alabama Athletics (@UA_Athletics) August 26, 2020

Others had fun with the video.

I miss this town more than anything https://t.co/ULxkpVuTb6 — Ally Collum (@allycollummusic) August 25, 2020

Saban: “what’s it gonna take to get you to commit here?”



Recruit: “Dodge Charger”



Saban: “Everybody gets one of tho-



Recruit: “And a monkey. I want a monkey.”



Saban: https://t.co/2pdkO7rO95 pic.twitter.com/T9RPpjacQT — Will Elliott (@Will_Elliott22) August 26, 2020

There is truly nothing in 2020 that’s surprising anymore. Monkey in an Alabama t-shirt at a stoplight? Welcome to the party. https://t.co/0CoJDJhol5 — Marco Esquandolas (@MrcoEsquandolas) August 26, 2020

Alabama has a monkey as a student….let that sink in. https://t.co/oKCtMsQ5Dy — Auburn Memes (@AuburnMemes) August 26, 2020

Outbreak taking an Uber in Alabama. https://t.co/43lt0HSJRB — Chuck Foolery (@Machwon46) August 25, 2020

We’ve seen a lot of things in Tuscaloosa, but a monkey definitely takes the cake.

