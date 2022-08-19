DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Newly-released footage shows an off-duty Decatur police officer being hit by a car in his own front yard.

The officer was identified in a court filing as Jack Brown. The video is from the home’s doorbell camera.

Police say the incident began with Brown noticing a man approaching his vehicle at his home near 11th Street SE in Decatur. The man was later identified as 54-year-old Gregory Martin Hill.

According to Decatur Police, Hill sped away as Brown approached, hitting a car and a mailbox. Then Hill made his first attempt to run over Brown before hitting a tree, police say. That’s where the doorbell footage picks up.

The video shows Brown running toward his home, throwing his phone down, and going inside. Police say Brown went inside to get a weapon and Hill followed him into the carport, but then walked back to his car.

Brown then returned outside with his gun pointed at Hill and his vehicle.

The video shows Brown approach Hill on the driver’s side of the 2012 Jeep Wrangler before Hill backed away out of the yard. At this point, Decatur Police say Hill accelerated toward Brown again, as the officer fired at the approaching vehicle.

Brown was struck by the vehicle and pushed across his yard. The warrant for Hill’s arrest says he then backed up and over Brown’s legs.

Despite being hit, Brown, along with a person who witnessed the incident, were able to subdue Hill. Other officers arrived on-scene and were able to place Hill under arrest.

Police say Brown was taken to Huntsville Hospital on the night of the incident and released later that night.

According to Decatur Police, Hill was charged with attempted murder and booked into the Morgan County Jail with a cash bond of $1,000,000.