HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — An Alabama man who has acted in several movies and TV shows including, “The Walking Dead” is facing multiple charges in Henry County.

Jeremy Brandon Carroll, 40 of Abbeville is charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count of obstructing governmental operation.

Records show that Carroll was arrested in November of last year, but was later released from jail the same day. He is being represented by defense attorney David Harrison.

According to IMDB, Carroll has appeared in 27 roles, which include “The Walking Dead”, “Everybody Hates Chris”, “Sweet Home Alabama”, and “Selma”.

IMDB adds that Carroll is a Eufaula native, where he participated in church plays, school musicals, and was a member of his high school show choir before kicking off his acting career, but court records show he currently resides in Abbeville.

Carroll’s drug charges have been sent to the grand jury, while his charge of obstructing governmental operation has a hearing set for February 14 in Henry County.