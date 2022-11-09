Now through Thursday, Nov. 3, an annual membership to Walmart+ will cost $49 for new subscribers, or half off its normal price. (Getty Images)

ALABAMA (WDHN)— A major multi-million dollar settlement has been reached between Walmart and almost 300 Alabama towns, cities, and counties after a lawsuit was filed accusing the major retailer of contributing to the opioid crisis in the state, per the Alabama Attorney General.

According to the settlement agreement, the lawsuit came after allegations were made toward Walmart and its pharmacy accusing the major retailer of improperly distributing opioids.

Allegations have been made against Walmart that it historically, among other acts, distributed and dispensed prescription opioid pain medication improperly in a fashion that has caused Alleged Harms to the health of Alabama residents and to the State. Walmart Alabama State-Wide Opiod Settlement Agreement

Walmart denied each of the claims and allegations brought against the company, per the agreement.

Attorney General Steve Marshall negotiated the deal for around 270 local Alabama entities that joined the lawsuit, including many in the Wiregrass:

Abbeville

Barbour County

Coffee County

Covington County

Crenshaw County

Dale County

Dale County Healthcare Authority

Daleville City

Dothan City

Enterprise City

Eufaula City

Geneva County

Geneva City

Geneva County Health Care Authority

Headland City

Henry County

The town of Level Plains

Opp City

Ozark City

Pike County

Slocomb City

As stated in the agreement, Walmart must pay $35.7 million to local governments around Alabama to fund opioid abatement. The major retailer must also pay $3 million which will be given to improve the connectivity and integration of the state’s local court systems and $5,530,000 to reimburse the state’s attorneys fees.

According to the AG Communications Director Mike Lewis, the exact amount that will be given to the local entities is unknown at this point and the agreement is still in the legal process of being approved.

This is the fifth settlement negotiated by the Attorney General to help Alabama fight the opioid crisis.