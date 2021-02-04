 

 

Walmart, Sam’s Club to add Alabama to list of locations to give COVID-19 vaccines

Alabama

by: News 19

Posted: / Updated:

Add Walmart and Sam’s to the list of locations Alabamians will be able to get vaccinated for COVID-19…when the vaccines are available. A news release from the company announced their pharmacies are part of the federal retail pharmacy program.

COVID-19 vaccines will be available at select pharmacies in 22 states once the vaccine doses are available.

An online scheduler will be available to make appointments at walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and samsclub.com/covid once a store or club receives its allocation, according to the news release. It also says each location will follow each state’s guidelines for eligibility.

Once the pharmacies receive allocation from the federal government, employees will administer the vaccine in Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wyoming.

The stores also have agreements in place with local governments and they are administering vaccines in partnership with state, territory and district jurisdictions. They are currently vaccinating in Arkansas, Chicago, Delaware, District of Columbia, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, New Jersey, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wyoming.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

61° / 52°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 1% 61° 52°

Friday

56° / 38°
Showers
Showers 54% 56° 38°

Saturday

54° / 36°
PM Showers
PM Showers 56% 54° 36°

Sunday

59° / 39°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 59° 39°

Monday

62° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 62° 49°

Tuesday

68° / 49°
AM Showers
AM Showers 32% 68° 49°

Wednesday

61° / 44°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 61° 44°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

34°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
34°

40°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
40°

47°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

53°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
53°

56°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
56°

59°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
59°

60°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
60°

60°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
60°

60°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
60°

58°

6 PM
Cloudy
0%
58°

57°

7 PM
Cloudy
1%
57°

56°

8 PM
Cloudy
1%
56°

56°

9 PM
Cloudy
1%
56°

56°

10 PM
Cloudy
8%
56°

56°

11 PM
Cloudy
18%
56°

55°

12 AM
Cloudy
24%
55°

56°

1 AM
Showers
43%
56°

56°

2 AM
Light Rain
70%
56°

57°

3 AM
Rain
78%
57°

57°

4 AM
Rain
91%
57°

56°

5 AM
Rain
89%
56°

56°

6 AM
Light Rain
74%
56°

55°

7 AM
Showers
45%
55°

53°

8 AM
Few Showers
33%
53°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories