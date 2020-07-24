Wanted Louisiana man believed to be in Blount County

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating a man from Louisiana who is believed to be in the area.
Brian Ruth, 33, is wanted for sexual misconduct on a 10-year-old victim.
Ruth is said to be driving in the county in a silver Toyota Camry with Louisiana tag, “106CKG.”
BCSO is asking anyone with information to contact authorities immediately. It is unclear at this time if he has weapons but is presumed to be armed and dangerous.
LATEST POSTS
- Report: Walmart, other stores to allow people refusing masks to shop out of concern for employees
- FEMA braces for disaster season amid COVID-19 battle
- What do new Fort Benning commander Maj. Gen. Donahoe and former CG Carmen Cavezza have in common?
- NAACP board member and long time Civil Rights Advocate Edward DuBose wins battle with COVID-19
- Lee County jury trials resume in September as pandemic slows wheels of justice