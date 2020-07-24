Wanted Louisiana man believed to be in Blount County

Alabama

by: Phil Pinarski

Posted: / Updated:

(Blount County Sheriff’s Office)

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating a man from Louisiana who is believed to be in the area.

Brian Ruth, 33, is wanted for sexual misconduct on a 10-year-old victim.

Ruth is said to be driving in the county in a silver Toyota Camry with Louisiana tag, “106CKG.”

BCSO is asking anyone with information to contact authorities immediately. It is unclear at this time if he has weapons but is presumed to be armed and dangerous.

