LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — “We will capture them,” Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said during a press conference Monday morning as he gave the latest update on the search for an inmate and employee who disappeared on Friday.

Singleton announced that a warrant was issued for Vicky White for first-degree facilitating an escape. White, the Assistant Director of Corrections for the Lauderdale County Detention Center, left the jail by herself on Friday with Casey Cole White, an inmate facing capital murder charges.

“That act alone was a violation of policy,” Singleton said during a press conference on Friday night.

“We know she participated,” Singleton said on Monday, but added they are still investigating to see whether she was threatened or not, who added the possibility of a romantic relationship is also being looked into.

Photo of Vicky White provided by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities were able to find surveillance footage from the area where the patrol car was left in Florence, where Vicky and Casey can be seen pulling into the parking lot at 9:48 a.m. The time span from when they left the detention center means they had to have driven straight there, the sheriff iterated.

“This is not the Vicky White we know,” Singleton stated. The sheriff relayed the concern for Vicky among her colleagues, who have spoken highly of her.

Vicky, according to Singleton, had been talking about her retirement for the past three to four months and had even talked about visiting the beach. The day Vicky and the inmate disappeared was reportedly her last scheduled day to work, the sheriff said.

Singleton also said he is available to talk with the family of Connie Ridgeway, who Casey White confessed in 2020 to killing in 2015. “We thought we had closure for them, to a point,” the sheriff said. “And now that’s totally upside-down. I can’t imagine what they’re going through, knowing that the man that killed their mother is out loose on the streets again.”

“I can’t emphasize enough to our brothers and sisters in blue: Don’t take any chances with this guy.” Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton

Casey White is charged with capital murder, which means he could face the death penalty under Alabama Law. “So he has nothing to lose,” Singleton said. “With his violent past, he is extremely dangerous. I want to emphasize as much as I can…there’s going to be some law enforcement officers somewhere in this country or this state that’s gonna come across this guy. And I can’t emphasize this enough to our brothers and sisters in blue: Don’t take any chances with this guy, he’s dangerous.”

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force has taken the lead in the search. The FBI, ATF, Secret Service, and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) are also assisting the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office on both the state and federal levels.

If you see Casey Cole White or Vicky White, authorities urge you to call 911 and do not approach. The U.S. Marshals Service has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Casey White.