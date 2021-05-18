 

Warrant signed for south Alabama football coach after group brawl

Alabama

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — Theodore football coach and Athletic Director Eric Collier was among several people allegedly involved in a group brawl at the Bayou La Batre docks.

According to police, Collier and several others were waiting at the docks for a group to return on a boat from Dauphin Island on May 8. The group at the docks then allegedly jumped the people arriving on the boat, punching and kicking them, even holding them underwater at times, police said.

The injuries to the victims included broken bones and cuts.

Police described the attack as “premeditated” and said it began with an incident earlier in the day on the west end of Dauphin Island. After that initial incident, police said the suspects sent multiple threatening messages to the victims.

Police identified the suspects as:

  • Wayne Eric Collier Sr
  • Wayne Eric Collier Jr
  • Shawn Jerome Collier
  • Hayden Aaron Collier
Eric Collier

The senior Collier is the one who coaches at Theodore. Warrants have been issued for all four suspects to be arrested on third-degree assault charges.

LATEST RELEASES:

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP FOR THE LATEST UPDATES:

FOR WEATHER ALERTS:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

76° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 76° 64°

Wednesday

84° / 62°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 5% 84° 62°

Thursday

86° / 60°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 86° 60°

Friday

90° / 61°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 90° 61°

Saturday

91° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 91° 63°

Sunday

95° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 95° 67°

Monday

97° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 97° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
75°

74°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
74°

73°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
73°

72°

1 AM
Cloudy
1%
72°

70°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
70°

69°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
69°

67°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
67°

67°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
67°

65°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
65°

65°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
65°

66°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
66°

68°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
68°

71°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
71°

74°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
74°

78°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
78°

80°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
80°

81°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
81°

82°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
82°

82°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
82°

83°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
83°

81°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
81°

80°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
80°

79°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

76°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
76°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories