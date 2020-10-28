LIVE NOW /
Warrants issued for 2 men involved in statewide car break-ins

Alabama

by: Phil Pinarski

Posted: / Updated:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department has issued warrants for two men wanted in a statewide car break-in investigation.

22-year-old Ro’daryus Mitchell (left) and 18-year-old Jae’Vontea Taylor (right) are wanted on multiple charges of felony breaking into vehicles. Mitchell has been charged with 18 counts and Taylor has been charged with 22.

According to TPD, 22 car break-ins occurred from Oct. 10-11 in hotels along Jack Warner Parkway, Harper Lee Drive and Veterans Memorial Parkway.

Authorities say firearms were stolen during the break-ins.

Mitchell and Taylor are also suspected of breaking into vehicles across the state in Huntsville, Cullman, Decatur and Oxford.

No other information has been released at this time. If you have any information on the the suspects’ whereabouts, contact TPD at 205-248-2121.

