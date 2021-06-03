WATCH: Alabama AG Steve Marshall seeking second term in office

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall will seek a second term in office.

“I promise you this: the wave of the past will not be the wave of the future,” Marshall said during a press conference in Montgomery Thursday morning. “There will be law and order in the state of Alabama and so long as I am Alabama’s chief law enforcement officer, I will fight for it and I will see that mission through.”

Marshall, who previously served as district attorney of Marshall County for 16 years, assumed office in 2017 after being appointed by then Gov. Robert Bentley to fill U.S. Senator Luther Strange’s position. He won the general election in 2018.

Speaking to the crowd, Marshall said he was in a fight for the sovereignty of Alabama and the safety of its citizens.

“It’s a fight that I gladly take on every morning when I walk onto the steps of this building with the men and women who work inside and work hard every day. ,” Marshall said. “It’s a fight that I have been privileged to fight for you, the people of Alabama, for the last four years and one that I look forward to fighting for the next four.”

In recent years, Marshall has taken public stances against a number of issues in Alabama, including the legalization of medical marijuana as well as the removal of Confederate monuments. He also lobbied the Supreme Court against allowing curbside voting in Alabama ahead of the 2020 presidential election.