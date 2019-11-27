WATCH: Aniah Blanchard’s mother issues warning to parents at candlelight vigil

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) – The Summit Media family hosted a candlelight vigil, Tuesday, in honor of Aniah Blanchard. The 19-year-old has been missing since October 24th.

Multiple authorities have said that they believe they found Blanchard’s remains in a wooded, rural part of Macon County on Monday. The results of any forensic testing to formally identify the victim have not been announced.

Blanchard’s mother, Angela Harris, addressed the crowd at Homewood Central Park, encouraging parents to talk more with their children about safety and come up with a plan. You can watch her full interview at the vigil, above.

“Nothing you do can prepare you for some evil that is out there,” Harris said. “So I’m begging parents.”

LATEST POSTS: