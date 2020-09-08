WATCH: No suspects inside Wylam convenience store, investigation ongoing

WYLAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is currently investigating a reported robbery of a convenience store in Wylam.
The incident led to a standoff between BPD and alleged suspects they believed to be inside Rod’s Store in Wylam. It was later determined there were no suspects inside the store.
Police are continuing to investigate the reported robbery.
No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.
LATEST POSTS
- Pres. Trump to speak in Florida, North Carolina on Tuesday
- Auburn Police searching for missing man
- Fire scorches 17,000 acres, 11 homes east of San Diego
- Little Rock man records mask song for students
- Sunshine Mills recalls 3 types of dog food due to potentially high levels of mold by-product