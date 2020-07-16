WATCH: C Spire announces ultra-fast fiber broadband in 2 Alabama markets

Alabama

by: Erica Pettway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Exciting news for two Alabama markets in the world of internet and broadband services was announced by C Spire Thursday.

The internet company unveiled the start of consumer pre-orders for C Spire’s ultra-fast, fiber-based Gigabit speed internet and related services in its first two Alabama markets. The first two Alabama markets will be Trussville and Jasper.

Businesses interested in ultra-fast internet access will be able to complete an online address validation form to see what services they can receive. This major announcement is coming just in time for families as students are preparing to possibly be participating in remote learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the virtual press conference, C Spire executives discussed service plans, schedules, and rollout of services in other areas. State and local elected officials and other stakeholders will speak to the importance of broadband infrastructure to the state’s economic, education, healthcare, and communications need.

Representatives announced that in about 10 to 14 days construction will begin in the Jasper community. Mailers will be going out in the community advising residents about the construction and how to access the new internet services coming to the area.

There was not a set time announced for the city of Trussville. C spire representatives say that the cities of Tuscaloosa and Helena will be up for internet services coming in 2021. And other locations in the state are expected to announced soon.

Speakers include:

Ben Moncrief, Senior Vice President, Strategic Relations, C Spire

                  Greg Reed, Senator, Alabama State Legislature

        Connie C. Rowe, Representative, Alabama State Legislature

David O’Mary, Mayor, City of Jasper, Alabama

Buddy Choat, Mayor, City of Trussville, Alabama

Arnab Ghosal, Connectivity and Innovation Manager, Alabama Power

For more information, visit the C Spire website. And Cspire.com/ALFiber.com.

