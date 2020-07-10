WATCH: Calhoun County Unified Command to provide COVID-19 crisis update

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) Friday morning, members of the Calhoun County Unified Command will provide updates on the COVID-19 crisis as the cases continue to rise in Alabama.

Speakers expected to deliver remarks:

Co- Incident Commander – Dr. Almena Free, Chief of Staff, Regional Medical Center

Co- Incident Commander– Michael Barton, Director, Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency

Subject Matter Expert – Nanette Mudiam, Saint Michael’s Clinic





According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, there are 48,588 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state as of right now.

Health officials say that 1,042 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported statewide. 25,783 people have recovered from the virus and 3,039 people are currently being treated in Alabama hospitals. So far 467,754 tests have been completed in Alabama as cases continue to increase.

For more information visit the Alabama Department of Public Health website.

The press conference will take place at the Wellborn drive-thru testing site at 11:00 a.m.