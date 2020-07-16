WATCH: Dr. Karen Landers discusses Alabama face mask order, COVID-19 pandemic

Alabama

by: Drew Taylor

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama has joined a growing list of states mandating face masks statewide while in public.

The order goes into effect at 5 p.m. Thursday and carries a $500 fine and or jail time.

Dr. Karen Landers of the Alabama Department of Public Health spoke with CBS 42’s Art Franklin about the order, the COVID-19 pandemic in Alabama and what people can do to keep themselves healthy.

