WATCH: Dr. Karen Landers discusses Alabama face mask order, COVID-19 pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama has joined a growing list of states mandating face masks statewide while in public.
The order goes into effect at 5 p.m. Thursday and carries a $500 fine and or jail time.
Dr. Karen Landers of the Alabama Department of Public Health spoke with CBS 42’s Art Franklin about the order, the COVID-19 pandemic in Alabama and what people can do to keep themselves healthy.
