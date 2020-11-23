 

 

WATCH: Dr. Scott Harris to provide Alabama COVID-19 vaccine plans, Thanksgiving recommendations

Alabama

by: Drew Taylor

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mary McIntyre will provide updates on the Alabama’s COVID-19 vaccination plan and Thanksgiving holiday recommendations.

As of Monday, there have been 195,887 coronavirus cases confirmed across Alabama as well as 3,155 deaths since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic back in March.

The news conference, which starts at 11 a.m., will be held at the RSA Tower in Montgomery.

Tune in here at 11 a.m. to view the press conference.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Monday

65° / 42°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 65° 42°

Tuesday

68° / 52°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 68° 52°

Wednesday

75° / 62°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 75° 62°

Thursday

74° / 59°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 74° 59°

Friday

75° / 55°
Showers
Showers 40% 75° 55°

Saturday

70° / 55°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 70° 55°

Sunday

66° / 48°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 66° 48°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

63°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

64°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

65°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

65°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

63°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

59°

6 PM
Clear
0%
59°

56°

7 PM
Clear
0%
56°

53°

8 PM
Clear
0%
53°

51°

9 PM
Clear
0%
51°

49°

10 PM
Clear
0%
49°

47°

11 PM
Clear
0%
47°

46°

12 AM
Clear
0%
46°

45°

1 AM
Clear
0%
45°

45°

2 AM
Clear
0%
45°

44°

3 AM
Clear
0%
44°

44°

4 AM
Clear
0%
44°

43°

5 AM
Clear
0%
43°

43°

6 AM
Clear
0%
43°

43°

7 AM
Clear
0%
43°

44°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
44°

48°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
48°

53°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

56°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
56°

60°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories