WATCH: Faith in Action Alabama host press conference honoring Voting Rights Act of 1965

Alabama

by: Erica Pettway

Posted: / Updated:

On Thursday morning, Faith in Action Alabama (FIAAL), a federation of Faith in Action, is conducting a virtual press conference to honor the 55th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

In addition to addressing the history and importance of the Voting Rights Act, the press conference will discuss FIAAL’s Freedom Vote 2020 Voter Engagement Campaign.

This campaign will focus on increasing voter registration and turnout, explaining absentee voting, and the extent of voting rights for those who are formerly incarcerated.  

Speakers Include:

  • Bishop Harry L. Seawright, Presiding Prelate of the Ninth Episcopal District of the African Methodist Episcopal Church 
  • Bishop Teresa Jefferson-Snorton, Presiding Prelate of The Fifth Episcopal District of The Christian Methodist Episcopal Church
  • Bishop Seth O. Lartey, Presiding Prelate of The Alabama-Florida District of The African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church
  • Rev. David Frazier, Sr., Pastor of Revelation Missionary Baptist Church, Mobile, and Moderator of the Mobile Baptist Sunlight Association 
  • Dr. A.B. Sutton Jr., Pastor of Living Stones Temple, Fultondale
  • Bethany Slater, Temple Beth-El, Birmingham
  • Stephanie Strong, Faith in Action Alabama’s Lead Organizer
  • JaiGregory Clarke, Faith in Action Alabama’s Voter Rights Restoration Campaign Community Organizer

For more information visit Faithinaction.org.

