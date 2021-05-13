WATCH: Father charged with murder after missing Montgomery infant found dead

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT/AP) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday night that they discovered the remains of a missing infant and have charged the father with capital murder.

Caleb Michael Whisnand Sr. was arrested and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility with no bond, officials announced during a briefing Thursday morning. Law enforcement say that upon finding the child’s remains, they were able to develop information that led to the father’s arrest.

The child’s mother, Angela Gardner, told reporters that the baby’s father was at a gas station when he went to pay for gas and then realized the child was missing. Caleb Whisnand, Sr. said he doesn’t remember much, but asked people to come forward if they had any information.

The remains of one-month-old Caleb Michael Whisnand Jr. were found in Lowndes County shortly after the family held a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities report that the specifics of this case are under investigation.

