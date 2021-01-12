Gov. Ivey receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey received her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.

I just received my final dose of the @pfizer #COVID19 vaccine. I appreciate the medical staff at Baptist South for their service & professionalism. Vaccination is critical to overcoming the pandemic. I encourage those eligible to get vaccinated. #alpolitics pic.twitter.com/KjXMBYYqpI — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) January 12, 2021

She got her first shot back on Dec. 21 at Baptist South Hospital in Montgomery. State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris and Alabama Department of Public Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. May McIntyre also received vaccinations alongside her and will also receive second doses as well Tuesday.

“I want to encourage everybody to get in line…we need shots in the arm, not on the shelf,” Gov. Ivey said after receiving her final COVID-19 vaccine shot.

“We see the light at the end of the tunnel…but we’ve got a long way to go,” Dr. Harris said. “We know how to get out of this, but it’s going to be a while.”