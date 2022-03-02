MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Kay Ivey is working with Buy Alabama’s Best to help raise awareness for state-made food products.

The governor spoke at an event from the Alabama State Capitol Wednesday in an attempt to also raise money for designated charities partnered with the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries and the Alabama Grocers Association.

Children’s of Alabama will benefit from the sales of specially-marked food products at grocery stores across the state. The logos will feature a “Buy Alabama’s Best” logo on them.

Some of the food products include Milo’s, Red Diamond and Praire Farms. For a full list of products and more information on the initiative, click here.

You can watch the press conference with the governor in the video player above.