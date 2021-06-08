WATCH: Katie Boyd Britt discusses run for U.S. Senate seat

ALABAMA (WHNT/WIAT) — There are now three candidates in the race for U.S. Senator Richard Shelby‘s seat.

Katie Boyd Britt, who resigned as head of the Business Council of Alabama last Friday, officially declared her candidacy in a filing with the Federal Election Commission the same day. Britt will run as a Republican.

Britt, who previously served as Shelby’s chief of staff before leading the BCA for the last two years, joins incumbent Congressman Mo Brooks, along with Lynda Blanchard, who served as former President Donald Trump’s ambassador to Slovenia, in the race for the seat.

Shelby announced in February that he would not seek a seventh term in the Senate, retiring after 36 years of service.