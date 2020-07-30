WATCH: 505th Command, Control Wing (CCW) hosts a Mental Health Town Hall

The 505th Command and Control Wing (CCW) will host a Mental Health Town Hall Thursday afternoon.

An expert five-person panel will answer questions & share information about the different ways to alleviate the stressors of teleworking and isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID-19 presented us with several unique challenges. One of those is the impact on mental health from prolonged isolation as many of our personnel are stuck at home, during a crisis, while trying to manage both personal and professional responsibilities,” said Colonel Richard Dickens, 505th Command and Control Wing Commander.



“Our Mental Health Town Hall is designed to bring together different subject matter experts to discuss techniques, strategies, and coping mechanisms for dealing with anxiety, stress, fear, and loneliness during the pandemic. Additionally, we’re hoping to show that there’s a support network of other people out there fighting through the crisis as well. Finally, we want to make sure everyone has access to the helping agencies they might need to prevent destructive behaviors.”



The panel will consist of:

Commander: Lt Col Barbara Ziska

First Sergeant: MSgt Alfred Tovar

Mental Health: 1Lt Kwiatkowski

Airman & Family Readiness Center: Mr. Timothy Hogan

Chaplain: Capt Tom West