WATCH LIVE: Alabama Dept. of Education to hold important press conference regarding STEAM

Alabama

by: Erica Pettway

Posted: / Updated:

State Superintendent of Education, Dr. Eric Mackey along with several other education leaders are set to hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon with announcements regarding the signing of an important memorandum of understanding for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics, (STEAM) educators to teach in Alabama public schools.

Speakers Include:
-State Superintendent of Education, Dr. Eric Mackey
-Alabama Korea- Education Economic PArtnership Executive director, Meesoon Han
-State Higher Education Executive Officer, Dr. James Purcell
-Representative for the Republic of Korea Ministry of Education, Dr. Jae-ik Cho

The event will be held at the Public Service Commission Hearing Room located on the ninth floor of the RSA Union Building, 100 North Union Street, Montgomery, AL.

For more details, visit the Alabama Department of Education website.

Tune in right here for the live stream at 4:00 p.m.

