WATCH LIVE: Birmingham to host candlelight vigil honoring John Lewis and Rev. C.T. Vivian

Alabama

by: Erica Pettway

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The City of Birmingham will host a candlelight vigil Monday night, July 20 to honor and remember Civil Rights Icons, Congressman John Lewis, 80, and the Reverend. C.T. Vivian, 95.

Both men who passed on Friday, July 17, worked with the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the fight for equality and justice. 

Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin will join several community partners in delivering comments tonight during the vigil.

Also, Birmingham City Hall will be lit up in red, green, gold, and black all week in honor of Congressman Lewis and Rev. Vivian. These colors are used during Black History Month and Juneteenth.

City leaders advise that anyone who attends, must wear a mask and social distancing is also required.

The vigil will take place Monday in Kelly Ingram Park at 6:00 p.m.

Tune in right here for the Live stream.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

98° / 76°
Skies clearing overnight
Skies clearing overnight 20% 98° 76°

Tuesday

95° / 74°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 95° 74°

Wednesday

94° / 74°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 94° 74°

Thursday

95° / 75°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 95° 75°

Friday

94° / 75°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 94° 75°

Saturday

94° / 75°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 94° 75°

Sunday

92° / 74°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 92° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

97°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
97°

96°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
96°

95°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
95°

91°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
91°

88°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
88°

85°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
85°

83°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
83°

82°

12 AM
Clear
0%
82°

81°

1 AM
Clear
0%
81°

80°

2 AM
Clear
0%
80°

79°

3 AM
Clear
10%
79°

79°

4 AM
Clear
10%
79°

78°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
78°

77°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

77°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
77°

78°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
78°

82°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
82°

85°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
85°

88°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
88°

91°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

93°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
93°

93°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
93°

94°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
94°

92°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
92°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories