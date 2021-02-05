WATCH LIVE: Dr. Scott Harris gives update on COVID-19 pandemic in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris will hold a press conference Friday morning to discuss the latest COVID-19 numbers across the state.

Harris, who has been one of the central figures in the state for guidance on the pandemic in Alabama, will speak to the media at 11 a.m. in Montgomery.

As of Friday, there had been 367,773 coronavirus cases confirmed across Alabama since the start of the pandemic in March, as well as 6,642 deaths connected to the virus.

Watch the full press conference here.