‘Numbers don’t lie;’ Gov. Ivey tells Wiregrass to take virus seriously

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Gov. Kay Ivey is telling people in the Wiregrass and the state of Alabama

“I have an indication that folks in your area are questioning if this really a serious situation,” Ivey said in an interview with Paige Weeks. “When you look at 93,536 [sic] people who have contacted the virus, that is serious. Numbers don’t lie.”

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s dashboard, 93,402 people have been confirmed to have gotten the virus since March. 1,654 of those people died from the virus, including a doctor from Dale Medical Center earlier this week.

Ivey said Alabamians have three main tools to fight the virus: washing their hands, social distancing, and wearing a mask. She also said her mask mandate was the right decision to make.

“I’m tired of the mask,” she said. “My glasses fog up. You can’t hear folks when they’re trying to speak. It’s frustrating. I get it, but at the same time, we’ve had 93,536 [sic] cases in Alabama, and since the mandate went in, we’ve had some good news in that the daily testing positive rate is improving and is lower than it has been.”

She also said the hospital capacity has plateaued.

Ivey also said Alabama students need to be in-person for their classes, but they need to remain healthy, which is why she required masks in schools in her Safer at Home order that ends Aug. 31.

She also said while her current order does not interfere with football season, this could change if the order needs to be adjusted and extended past the deadline.

“Nobody likes football any better than I do, and I want to see some football too,” Ivey said, adding that she’s optimistic, but people have to be smart and stay in touch with health officials.

“Everybody in the state of Alabama is in danger of this virus; it’s invisible.”

You can watch Ivey’s interview with Paige Weeks up here.