ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will be in Anniston Wednesday to honor the lives of the state’s fallen law enforcement.

Ivey will also be participating in the Alabama Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony. Joining the governor will be Oxford Police Department Chief Bill Partridge, State Board of Veterans Affairs member Ken Rollins, among others.

The 11 a.m. address will be streamed in the video player above.