LIVE: Gov. Ivey extends mask requirement until August 31st; required in schools, colleges

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey extends the statewide mask requirement until Aug. 31st. Masks will be required in schools and colleges, where possible, for employees and students in second grade and above.
During a joint press conference with State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, Governor Ivey announced that masks will be required in schools and colleges, where possible for employees and students second grade and above.
Fifteenth Supplemental Emergency Proclamation
For more details regarding the COVID-19 crisis in the sate, visit the Alabama Department of Public Health website.
