BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) Governor Kay Ivey will hold a joint press conference to provide further updates on Alabama’s efforts to combat COVID-19.

Gov. Ivey will be joined by the Alabama Department of Public of Health, State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris and, Attorney General Steve Marshall.

The press conference will take place at the Dexter Avenue Baptist Church’s Rev. Cromwell A. Handy.

Tune in right here for Live stream at 4 p.m.