WATCH: Ivey extends Safer at Home, face mask orders in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Thursday morning, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced that she would be extending different orders in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Specifically, the state’s Safer at Home order will be extended another five weeks. It was initially set to expire on Monday.

In addition, Ivey also extended the state’s face mask order through Friday, Oct. 2.

In her statement, Ivey said that while she understands the frustration people may have with wearing face masks, she believes the state’s orders have had an effect on the shrinking number of coronavirus cases in Alabama, as well as lower number of COVID-19 patients being admitted to hospitals.

For more details regarding the pandemic in Alabama, visit the Alabama Department of Public Health website.

