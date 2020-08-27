WATCH: Ivey extends Safer at Home, face mask orders in Alabama

Alabama

by: Erica Pettway and Drew Taylor

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Thursday morning, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced that she would be extending different orders in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Specifically, the state’s Safer at Home order will be extended another five weeks. It was initially set to expire on Monday.

In addition, Ivey also extended the state’s face mask order through Friday, Oct. 2.

In her statement, Ivey said that while she understands the frustration people may have with wearing face masks, she believes the state’s orders have had an effect on the shrinking number of coronavirus cases in Alabama, as well as lower number of COVID-19 patients being admitted to hospitals.

For more details regarding the pandemic in Alabama, visit the Alabama Department of Public Health website.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

92° / 75°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 92° 75°

Friday

90° / 75°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 40% 90° 75°

Saturday

89° / 74°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 89° 74°

Sunday

90° / 73°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 40% 90° 73°

Monday

87° / 73°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 87° 73°

Tuesday

89° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 89° 73°

Wednesday

91° / 73°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 91° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

90°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
90°

91°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
91°

92°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
92°

91°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
91°

90°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
90°

86°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
86°

83°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
83°

83°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
83°

80°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
76°

78°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

81°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

83°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

85°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories