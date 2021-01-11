 

WATCH: Ivey to announce economic impact from Alabama’s 80 public airports

Alabama
Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Kay Ivey held press conference Monday at the Montgomery Regional Airport to announce the economic impact from Alabama’s 80 public use airports.

Ivey was joined by Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed and Executive Director Marshall Taggart.

Watch the full press conference here.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

49° / 40°
Rain
Rain 71% 49° 40°

Tuesday

53° / 32°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 53° 32°

Wednesday

53° / 29°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 53° 29°

Thursday

57° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 8% 57° 40°

Friday

56° / 32°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 56° 32°

Saturday

49° / 28°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 49° 28°

Sunday

53° / 33°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 53° 33°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

47°

2 PM
Rain
91%
47°

47°

3 PM
Light Rain
72%
47°

47°

4 PM
Showers
56%
47°

45°

5 PM
Light Rain
67%
45°

45°

6 PM
Showers
61%
45°

44°

7 PM
Showers
40%
44°

44°

8 PM
Cloudy
24%
44°

44°

9 PM
Showers
39%
44°

44°

10 PM
Few Showers
30%
44°

44°

11 PM
Cloudy
24%
44°

44°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
44°

43°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
43°

43°

2 AM
Cloudy
15%
43°

42°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
42°

42°

4 AM
Cloudy
9%
42°

42°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
42°

42°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
42°

41°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
41°

41°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
41°

42°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
42°

44°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
44°

45°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
45°

47°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
47°

49°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
49°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories